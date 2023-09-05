Open Menu

Minister For Arranging Seminars, Public Meetings To Impart HR Awareness

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Sindh Human Rights Department will organize public meetings and seminars across the province to raise awareness of human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Human Rights Department will organize public meetings and seminars across the province to raise awareness of human rights.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Tuesday with Sindh caretaker minister on Law and Human Rights, Muhammad Umar Soomro, in the chair while Secretary Human Rights Javed Sibghatullah Mahar and other officers participated.

The caretaker minister instructed that 'Khulli Katchehries' (public meetings and seminars) should be organized in all the 30 districts of Sindh to impart awareness about human rights to the masses while non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working on human rights should also be activated in all districts.

Umar Soomro directed officers of the human rights department to visit all the districts and take measures to train lawyers, police officers, and students on human rights so that they could handle human rights issues efficiently and effectively.

He said that the complaints regarding human rights issues received by the department should be forwarded immediately to relevant departments and organizations for the necessary action and the matter must be followed up to ensure remedy to the aggrieved.

Secretary Human Rights Javed Sibghatullah briefed the meeting about performance and responsibilities of the department and informed that complaints received by the department were immediately sent to the authorities concerned.

