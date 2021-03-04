Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs visits Data Darbar

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah on Thursday visited the Data Darbar and inspected arrangements of security and cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah on Thursday visited the Data Darbar and inspected arrangements of security and cleanliness.

He was accompanied by DG Religious Affairs Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Khalid Mehmood Sindhu and Manager Sheikh Jameel.

The Minister offered Fateha and laid floral wreath on the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). He also prayed for the development and progress of the country.