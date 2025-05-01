Open Menu

Minister For Auqaf, Religious Affairs Message On Labour Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs message on Labour Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi on Thursday paid tribute to laborers, stating that no nation can prosper without the hard work and dedication of its working class.

In his message on the occasion of International Labor Day, Sindh Minister for Auqaf, said “May 1st is not just a date, it’s a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and dignity,”.

The minister said, “A civilized society honors its workers with respect, protection, and fair wages. The Sindh government is fully committed to ensuring labor rights.”

He said,“Let us salute those unsung heroes who work in extreme heat, cold, and hardship to support their families and serve the country. These workers are the real backbone of our progress,” Shirazi concluded.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

3 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

10 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

18 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

18 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

18 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

18 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan