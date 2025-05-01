Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs message on Labour Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi on Thursday paid tribute to laborers, stating that no nation can prosper without the hard work and dedication of its working class.

In his message on the occasion of International Labor Day, Sindh Minister for Auqaf, said “May 1st is not just a date, it’s a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and dignity,”.

The minister said, “A civilized society honors its workers with respect, protection, and fair wages. The Sindh government is fully committed to ensuring labor rights.”

He said,“Let us salute those unsung heroes who work in extreme heat, cold, and hardship to support their families and serve the country. These workers are the real backbone of our progress,” Shirazi concluded.