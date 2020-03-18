UrduPoint.com
Minister For Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan For Increased Pakistan-Iran Cooperation To Curb COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday underlined the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Iran to effectively curb the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday underlined the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Iran to effectively curb the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini, who called on him here, the minister appreciated the measures taken by Tehran to tackle the virus, a press release said.

Sarwar expressed confidence that the two countries would play a key role in regional progress and prosperity in future in coming days.

The minister suggested exchanging expertise in the field of medicine between Pakistan and Iran in the wake of COVID-19.

Stressing the need for further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries, the envoy said there existed vast opportunities to promote the bilateral trade, which should be materialized.

He said Iran had placed stringent measures to curb the coronavirus, adding his country had good quality medical equipment and health workers, who were making tireless efforts to overcome the virus outbreak.

