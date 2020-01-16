UrduPoint.com
Minister For Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Grieves Over Loss Of Lives Caused By Avalanches, Rains

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:03 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives caused by avalanches in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall and rains in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives caused by avalanches in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall and rains in Balochistan.

In a statement here, the minister sympathized with members of the bereaved families.

The Aviation Minister and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik have extended all possible assistance and cooperation to the affected people by the national flag-carrier.

