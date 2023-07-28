Minister for beefing up security of sensitive points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Forests, Planning and Environment/Incharge Muharram arrangements for Faisalabad division Bilal Afzal has directed the police and heads of other law enforcing agencies to beef up the security of all sensitive points in the routes of mourning procession.

During a briefing here on Friday, he said that tight security arrangements were made on Ashura and monitoring of all mourning processions and majalis would continue till their culmination.

He directed the local administration to ensure cleanliness in the routes of mourning processions whereas proper lighting facility would be provided to them during night hours.

He directed the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner to keep close liaison with the organizers of mourning processions and majalis so that they could culminate their program according to their stipulated time period.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the minister and said that security had been put on high alert across the division where 30 flash points were identified and they were being monitored regularly.

She said that all security arrangements were completed according to checklist whereas Chinese and other foreigners were directed to remain in the limit of their specified area.

The police and other departments also conducted flag march in the city to ensure tight security arrangements whereas all emergency wards and blood banks were also made alert to deal any emergency on Ashura day.

The minister also visited the Control Room at DC Office and checked the monitoring of procession routes through CCTV Cameras.

The commissioner said that the control room would remain functional round the clock and it was also linked with provincial control room for strict monitoring of Muharram security arraignments.

She also informed the minister in details about security arrangements with the help of maps and charts.

Later, the minister visited Clock Tower Chowk and checked Muharram security arrangements.

He also visited Control Room of Police Vision and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and others were also present on the occasion.