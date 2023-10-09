Minister for better online monitoring of staff

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Murad has emphasized the importance of conducting all monitoring activities within the department online to enhance staff supervision.

Chairing a meeting of Chief Inspectorate of Mines (CIM) Punjab here on Monday, he contacted the department's Khushab Rescue Station, but received no response. In response, he promptly took action.

The minister expressed his concerns about the performance of the Mines Inspectorate and ordered to bringing improvements in emergency response times and mining monitoring. He also highlighted the shortage of field inspection staff and stressed the need for immediate hiring in necessary areas.

Furthermore, he insisted that all imagery and video evidence from mining inspections in the operational zones be uploaded to an online portal. Murad called for increased fine collection and swift prosecution where necessary.

Murad mentioned plans to introduce a challan system along with E-inspection to modernize mining inspection procedures. He directed the supervision of mining sites and the submission of weekly reports. He emphasized the importance of collective and honest efforts, focusing on areas requiring improvement. Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar and representatives from CIM Punjab were also present in the meeting.