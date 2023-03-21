UrduPoint.com

Minister For Board Of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain Calls On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Minister for Board of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for board of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the overall political situation in the country and matters pertaining to BoI came under discussion.

More Stories From Pakistan

