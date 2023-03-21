Minister for Board of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain calls on Prime Minister

Minister for Board of Investment (BoI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests

During the meeting, the overall political situation in the country and matters pertaining to BoI came under discussion.