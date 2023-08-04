Open Menu

Minister For Climate Change Sherry Rehman Urges Higher Judiciary To Take Notice Of Torture On Rizwana

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday urged the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice of the distressing case of Rizwana, a juvenile domestic worker who had suffered brutal torture at the hands of a judge's family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday urged the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice of the distressing case of Rizwana, a juvenile domestic worker who had suffered brutal torture at the hands of a judge's family.

Speaking on point of public importance in the Senate, she said the ill-fated girl, who was fighting for her life at the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, should be given justice.

The minister also asserted that general elections must be conducted on schedule and should not be postponed on the pretext of census.

