- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects
Minister For Collaboration Among Relevant Departments To Complete Developmental Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Advocate Aftab Alam, has stated that close collaboration and constant communication among relevant departments are essential for completion of developmental projects of elementary and secondary education at Kohat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Advocate Aftab Alam, has stated that close collaboration and constant communication among relevant departments are essential for completion of developmental projects of elementary and secondary education at Kohat.
He expressed these views during a meeting held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar regarding ongoing development projects in Kohat. The meeting was attended by senior officials from departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Planning and Development, and Communication & Works. During the session, the law minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in Kohat.
Law minister emphasized that obstacles in educational projects of Kohat would be resolved on a priority basis. He directed timely completion of projects to upgrade 70 Primary schools to middle level, 70 middle schools to high level and 70 high schools to higher secondary level.
He also directed immediate renovation of three dilapidated schools at Kohat and to address issue of inadequate washroom facilities in the area schools.
He highlighted the importance of adopting an effective strategy for the timely completion of these projects to provide quality educational facilities to the people of Kohat.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Paths to Australian Open women's final
Oscar nominees in main categories
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green seeks Swedish & EU Gre ..3 minutes ago
-
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects3 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance3 minutes ago
-
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'6 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties20 minutes ago
-
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case12 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees12 minutes ago
-
Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, billing system underway in merged districts;Secreta ..12 minutes ago
-
Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police21 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes21 minutes ago