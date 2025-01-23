Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 08:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Advocate Aftab Alam, has stated that close collaboration and constant communication among relevant departments are essential for completion of developmental projects of elementary and secondary education at Kohat.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar regarding ongoing development projects in Kohat. The meeting was attended by senior officials from departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Planning and Development, and Communication & Works. During the session, the law minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in Kohat.

Law minister emphasized that obstacles in educational projects of Kohat would be resolved on a priority basis. He directed timely completion of projects to upgrade 70 Primary schools to middle level, 70 middle schools to high level and 70 high schools to higher secondary level.

He also directed immediate renovation of three dilapidated schools at Kohat and to address issue of inadequate washroom facilities in the area schools.

He highlighted the importance of adopting an effective strategy for the timely completion of these projects to provide quality educational facilities to the people of Kohat.

