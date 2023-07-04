Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, former MNA call on PM

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

During the meeting, they discussed the matters related to the ministry and the political situation of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, Raja Javed Ikhlas, a former member of the National Assembly, also called on the prime minister and discussed the political situation.