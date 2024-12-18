Minister For Communication Presides Over Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 06:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The 72nd meeting of the IDAP (Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab) Board was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Communications and Construction, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth.
The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries of Finance, Specialized Health, C&W, Transport, and other relevant officers. The CEO of IDAP, Captain Shah Mir, provided a briefing on the agenda of the 72nd meeting.
The meeting approved the lowest bid for the Net Zero Building and granted the principal approval for IDAP to serve as the implementation agency for the construction of the Bank of Punjab building.
However, this approval was made conditional upon the Bank of Punjab fulfilling all required rules and regulations. The meeting received briefings regarding the progress of the Nishtar 2 Hospital in Multan and Hazrat Hamiduddin Hakim Surgical Complex in Rahim Yar Khan.
IDAP was congratulated for receiving the U.S. LEAD certification for Pakistan's first public sector green building. Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth expressed his appreciation, stating that IDAP is working on mega projects across the province.
