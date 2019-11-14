Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed asks PML-N to give priority to health of Nawaz, not protect his wealth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) should give priority to health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif instead of giving preference to protecting his wealth.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan in meetings said that statements should not be given on the health of others.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by five judges of the Supreme Court, he added. He said PML-N remained in power for 35 years but could not make a single hospital for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif. Poor people were not getting medical facilities, he added.

The minister said Ishaq Dar did money laundering for Sharif family and was an absconder sitting in London. Children of Sharif brothers; Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and son in law Ali Imran were out of the country.

He said youth of Tehreek e Insaf came into politics to create a new Pakistan based on equality.

Voters which were deprived of food, education, health and other facilities should be given respect and their needs should be fulfilled, he stressed.

He said formation of standing committees in the National Assembly were delayed for one year as some members with vested interests wanted to become their chairmen.

He said the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issues of Khatam e Nabuwat and Kashmir should be appreciated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not given royalty on electricity and its citizens were deprived of electricity for hours during the tenure of PML-N, he added.

He said 4687 prisoners were released from foreign jails due to efforts of the prime minister.

Stock exchange index was rising in Pakistan and the country's rank rose by 28 places in the World Bank index for ease of doing business, he added.

He said trade deficit was reduced due to steps of the government, adding the government successfully launched Ehsaas programme to take care of the needs of widows and orphans.

He said due to initiative of the prime minister, Pakistan saved $1.2 billion in Karkey rental power case.

The PM was also trying to resolve the issue of penalty of $ six billion on Pakistan in the Reko Deq case.

During his speech, MNA Khawaja Asif complained of political victimization of opposition leaders.

He said production orders were issued without any principle and selectively. Legislative procedures were not followed and traditions of Parliament were trampled upon.

He said Nawaz Sharif the thrice elected prime minister was facing a life and death situation but he was still fighting for the dignity of vote, rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

He claimed that speeches made by opposition members in Parliament were muted by television channels.

Asif was of the view the real asset of Nawaz Sharif was his politics and support of millions of his voters. Nawaz Sharif wanted his party to protect the legacy of dignity of vote.

"Nawaz Sharif was compelled by his mother and other members of his family to go abroad for medical treatment but now other hurdles are being created to stop him," he added.

Nawaz Sharif closed the door to the politics of acrimony and set new democratic traditions, he continued. He said Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment.

In his brief remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said he was running the house according to the democratic traditions and for him members of the treasury and opposition were equal.

MNA Pervaiz Ashraf said point scoring should not be done on the health of Nawaz Sharif. The health of Asif Ali Zardari was also not good and a medical board should be formed to determine his medical condition.

MNA Agha Hassan Baloch pointed out that the influential persons with the help of administration were occupying lands of people in different districts of Balochistan. He also supported demand of the opposition that its leaders should be given proper medical facilities.