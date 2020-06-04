UrduPoint.com
Minister For Completion Of Agriculture, Livestock Projects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Minister for completion of agriculture, livestock projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that the projects initiated in the agriculture and livestock would be completed in time so that the lives standard of the farmers could be improved on priority basis.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held under his chairmanship to discuss in detail the progress being made for the early completion of the ongoing projects. Mohibullah Khan urged that the slowdown of the work would be benefit the farmers in time. He was ensured that all the ongoing projects would be completed in its time frame. He said the government is fully focus on the welfare of the farmers.

Mohibullah Khan also discussed in detail the completion of Annual Development Plans for Agriculture and Livestock in which Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, Chief Planning Officer and Agriculture and Livestock Relevant officials from Livestock, Fisheries, Conservation, Water Management, Mutual Aid and other agencies were also present.

During the meeting, the Provincial Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress of work on ongoing development projects and planning of new schemes, including establishment of trout village in Swat, Mansehra, increase in wheat production, protection of agricultural lands from housing societies. Water management and Livestock Projects were discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Agriculture Minister directed the officers not to be slow in completing the ongoing schemes on time and to formulate such schemes in the new planning to solve the problems of farmers and cattle breeders and improve the economy of the province. He said that Agriculture and Livestock are the employment of millions of people and in view of this importance the provincial government is focusing on their development.

