Minister for completion of digitization process at the earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 09:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister of Revenue, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Thursday directed to complete the digitization process at the earliest while ensuring linkage of the record with the NADRA database.

The minister was presiding over a virtual meeting with officers of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) here regarding the digitization of records of different departments of the Sindh government.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousaf and other PITB officers attended the meeting on Zoom while Sindh government officers of Revenue, Industries and Commerce departments were also present.

Younas Dagha instructed to arrange a demonstration of the digitization process for relevant departments so that the officers concerned could comprehensively implement the digitization process.

The minister asked PITB to provide its own team of trainers for imparting proper training of the digitization process to Sindh officers and workers. On which Chairman PITB informed that the team of trainers of PITB will reach Karachi on Thursday, January 12, 2024.

The minister said that the arrival of PITB trainers' team would provide an opportunity to resolve the issues being encountered in the digitization process of Revenue and Industries and Commerce through mutual consultation so that the process could be completed without any hindrance and user does not face any problem in the process.

