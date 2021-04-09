UrduPoint.com
Minister For Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects To Facilitate Masses

Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Friday observed that all ongoing development projects of drainage and water supply should be completed as soon as possible to provide relief to the people.

He said this in a meeting of the Public Health Engineering department, said a statement issued here.

The minister directed the Executive Engineer to personally monitor all the ongoing projects of Mirpurkhas Division so that the work could be completed within the stipulated time.

Later, Hari Ram Kishori Lal also called on Civil Surgeon, Mirpurkhas Dr. Harchand Rai Bheel.

On this occasion, Dr. Harchand Rai Bheel apprised the provincial minister about the coronavirus situation in Mirpurkhas.

Dr. Harchand said that the number of coronavirus cases in Mirpurkhas division was very low and in this regard there was a need for the people to take all precautionary measures.

