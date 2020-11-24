Minister for completion of recruitment process in E&SE by Jan 2021

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Shahram Khan Tarkai has directed both the NTS and ETEA testing agencies to complete the recruitment process by January 2021 and the entire recruitment process should be on pure merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Shahram Khan Tarkai has directed both the NTS and ETEA testing agencies to complete the recruitment process by January 2021 and the entire recruitment process should be on pure merit.

These directives were issued by the provincial minister while presiding over a meeting of NTS and ETEA testing agencies here on Tuesday. Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan, Special Secretary Education Zarif-ul-Mani and heads of both the testing agencies were also present on the occasion.

The minister directed that there should be separate examination halls for male and female candidates throughout the province. If the question paper is leaked or there is any other complaint, legal action will be taken against the concerned agency.

Shahram Tarakai directed for ensuring SOPs in the examination hall. He said the examinations tests should be conducted on days other than Saturday and Sunday to ensure timely completion of the recruitment process.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraki said that the application date for appointment of teachers has been extended for the facility of the candidates while the number of banks for collecting fees has also been increased to avoid unnecessary crowd in banks and provide fee collection facility in four banks for the facility of the students.

He directed the NTS officials to appoint Chief Instructor and other responsible examiners from other provinces if any recruitment was made next time in KP.

Shahram Khan Taraki directed that in order to protect the rights of minorities, ethics questions should be included in the question papers.