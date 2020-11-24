UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Completion Of Recruitment Process In E&SE By Jan 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:17 PM

Minister for completion of recruitment process in E&SE by Jan 2021

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Shahram Khan Tarkai has directed both the NTS and ETEA testing agencies to complete the recruitment process by January 2021 and the entire recruitment process should be on pure merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Shahram Khan Tarkai has directed both the NTS and ETEA testing agencies to complete the recruitment process by January 2021 and the entire recruitment process should be on pure merit.

These directives were issued by the provincial minister while presiding over a meeting of NTS and ETEA testing agencies here on Tuesday. Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan, Special Secretary Education Zarif-ul-Mani and heads of both the testing agencies were also present on the occasion.

The minister directed that there should be separate examination halls for male and female candidates throughout the province. If the question paper is leaked or there is any other complaint, legal action will be taken against the concerned agency.

Shahram Tarakai directed for ensuring SOPs in the examination hall. He said the examinations tests should be conducted on days other than Saturday and Sunday to ensure timely completion of the recruitment process.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Taraki said that the application date for appointment of teachers has been extended for the facility of the candidates while the number of banks for collecting fees has also been increased to avoid unnecessary crowd in banks and provide fee collection facility in four banks for the facility of the students.

He directed the NTS officials to appoint Chief Instructor and other responsible examiners from other provinces if any recruitment was made next time in KP.

Shahram Khan Taraki directed that in order to protect the rights of minorities, ethics questions should be included in the question papers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male January Sunday From Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab University postpones BA/Bsc, MA/Msc exams

4 minutes ago

Brent Crude Tops $47 Per Barrel 1st Time Since Mar ..

4 minutes ago

Libya lawmakers participate in talks in Tangiers

7 minutes ago

UN women kicks off 16-day activism campaign preven ..

7 minutes ago

Spain to Limit Holiday Season Gatherings to 6 Peop ..

7 minutes ago

IESCO Chief to attend consumers calls on FM 100

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.