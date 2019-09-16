Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Hasnain Bahadar on Monday stressed the need for conducting demand driven research and solving problems faced by the poultry industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Hasnain Bahadar on Monday stressed the need for conducting demand driven research and solving problems faced by the poultry industry.

He expressed these views while addressing a three-day Poultry Science Conference, organized by University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on International Poultry Expo (IPEX-2019) at Expo Center.

The minister appreciated the efforts of UVAS for organizing such an important event for the benefit of poultry industry and farming communities as well as research scholars. He said this was true example of academia industry linkages.

During 3-day conference each day's theme included Poultry Health, Farm Management and Nutrition, Processing, Value Addition and Food Safety.

More than 70 abstracts related to these themes were submitted and after technical evaluation 21 presenters were selected for Oral Presentation.

PPA Award of worth US$ 3000 was given to two best papers presented at the conference, which were evaluated by a panel of three experts of Poultry sector. Assistant Professor UVAS Department of Poultry Production Dr Jibran Hussain and Afsheen Shafqat from College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Jhang won prestige award of worth US$3000 each.

Both the researchers would go abroad for short training or participation in a relevant international conference.