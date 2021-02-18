Minister for conserving water

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Thursday said that it was highly important to conserve water for coming generations keeping in view its increasing demand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari on Thursday said that it was highly important to conserve water for coming generations keeping in view its increasing demand.

He said this while addressing the Pakistan Water Conference organized by USAID and International Water Management Institute.

He said it was need of the hour to stop wastage of water and construct more dams. Instead of waiting for construction of big dams, water could be conserved with small projects, he added.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum said the Irrigation department had started reforms in various wings of the department to achieve desired goals.