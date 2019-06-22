Minister for continuous operation against adulteration

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has directed Director General Punjab Food Authority to continue operation against adulterators with a high spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has directed Director General Punjab Food Authority to continue operation against adulterators with a high spirit.

During a visit to the PFA Head Office on Saturday, the minister also discussed with PFA DG Muhammad Usman, the framework to resolve the issues of the department.

The PFA DG briefed the minister about new laws and their implementation in the province.

They also discussed in detail about food delivery laws, amendment in pure food regulations and ban on sale of banaspati ghee.

Samiullah Chaudhry said he would request the Punjab government to form the PFA Governance Body and discussed the financial issue of the authority in the line of the completion of the ongoing projects.

He said the provincial cabinet had given approval for recruitment of manpower in the PFA while rest of the stages would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, talking to the officials, the PFA DG said on the direction of the provincial minister, a detailed briefing to the Punjab chief minister would be given soon.