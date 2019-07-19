UrduPoint.com
Minister For Creating Awareness Regarding Plantation

Minister for creating awareness regarding plantation

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries, Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for creating comprehensive awareness among the people regarding importance of plantation

He said that trees not only help in eradicating environmental pollution but were also the major source of providing oxygen.

He was addressing a meeting in connection with plantation campaign at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"We all have to make the plantation campaign a great success with our joint efforts", he said, adding that desired results in the plantation campaign could be achieved by organizing plantation competition at tehsil, district and divisional level.

President LCCI Almas Haider, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DG PHA, office bearers of industry and trade as well as members of Biennale Foundation were present.

