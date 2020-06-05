UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Creating PSDP Project To Control Locust Attack

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

Minister for creating PSDP project to control locust attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Friday urged federal authorities to help province in containing locust swarms and create a Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in existing scenario

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Friday urged federal authorities to help province in containing locust swarms and create a Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in existing scenario.

He was participating a video link meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) that among others was attended by Federal Minister for food Security, Fakhar Imam, Head of NLCC, Lt. General Muazzam Ejaz, Chief Secretary KP. Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr and Director General Agriculture Expansion, Abid Kamal.

Briefing the meeting about steps of provincial government to control locusts, the minister said that a survey has been conducted on 3.5 million hectares and locust attack on a land of 44000 hectares has been controlled.

He informed meeting that 80 teams of agriculture department have been participating in survey and controlling. He also discussed utilization of quick response force and modern equipment to control locust swarms.

Praising efforts of provincial government to control locust attack, federal government directed to establish a quick response force like KP.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Government Million

Recent Stories

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

DC Ziarat inspects constant spray drive against lo ..

1 minute ago

Facilitation Centers to be established at Lahore & ..

1 minute ago

Petroleum products' hoarders to be dealt according ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.