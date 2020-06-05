Minister for creating PSDP project to control locust attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Friday urged federal authorities to help province in containing locust swarms and create a Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in existing scenario

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Friday urged federal authorities to help province in containing locust swarms and create a Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in existing scenario.

He was participating a video link meeting of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) that among others was attended by Federal Minister for food Security, Fakhar Imam, Head of NLCC, Lt. General Muazzam Ejaz, Chief Secretary KP. Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Israr and Director General Agriculture Expansion, Abid Kamal.

Briefing the meeting about steps of provincial government to control locusts, the minister said that a survey has been conducted on 3.5 million hectares and locust attack on a land of 44000 hectares has been controlled.

He informed meeting that 80 teams of agriculture department have been participating in survey and controlling. He also discussed utilization of quick response force and modern equipment to control locust swarms.

Praising efforts of provincial government to control locust attack, federal government directed to establish a quick response force like KP.