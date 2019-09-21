Minister for Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Urs arrangements

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah on Saturday directed the relevant departments to complete arrangements for the 976th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

He was presiding over a meeting held in connection with annual Urs of the great Sufi Saint (Data Ganj Bakhsh RA) here at Data Darbar. He said the relevant departments would present their report to the Auqaf department.

The minister said that during three days ceremonies of the Urs, on first day VIP personalities would perform 'Chadar Poshi' to start the annual Urs ceremonies.

Foolproof security arrangements would also be made with the help of law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

He said that all three days the Urs would be monitored through CCTV cameras whereas special points would be set up for "Langar" and "Sabeel" (free food).

Auqaf minister said that arrangments would also be made to provide first aid medical facility to the visitors at Mayo hospital, Munshi and Data Darbar hospital.

Data Darbar and its surroundings should be decorated beautifully with lights and decorative material, he maintained.

He said during the Urs the negligence of any department would not be tolerated.