UrduPoint.com

Minister For Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Proposes Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Accord To Deepen Defence Ties With KSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif proposes comprehensive strategic cooperation accord to deepen defence ties with KSA

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday proposed an all-encompassing strategic cooperation agreement to deepen defence ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday proposed an all-encompassing strategic cooperation agreement to deepen defence ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

"Building on a solid legacy, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are progressing towards a comprehensive defence relationship for the 21st Century," the minister said while welcoming Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Engineer Talat Abdullah Alotaibi, who called on him along with a delegation here at the Ministry of Defence.

Khawaja Asif expressed good wishes and prayers for the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

The Saudi minister stated that the KSA wanted to enhance defence-related collaborations with Pakistan, particularly in the field of defence production.

Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Defence Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

8 minutes ago
 Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit ratin ..

Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit rating

19 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation visits Federal Tax Authority

Japanese delegation visits Federal Tax Authority

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department organises socia ..

Sharjah Social Services Department organises social responsibility meeting at Uo ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sector-specific business groups

1 hour ago
 Govt taking measures for revival of industry: Stat ..

Govt taking measures for revival of industry: State Minister for Industries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.