Minister For Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen Condemns Peshawar Mosque Blast

January 30, 2023

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen condemns Peshawar mosque blast

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Monday condemned the blast occurred in Police Lines m in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Monday condemned the blast occurred in Police Lines m in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, the minister said he deeply regrets the loss of precious lives in the blast.

He also expressed his sympathies for the bereaved families in their moments of grief.

Israr Tareen said the terrorists wanted to destroy the peace of the country. "They have nothing to do with religion," he added.

