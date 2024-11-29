Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates CAA’s role for lifting ban on PIA for Europe

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Defense Ministry for lifting ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), for European routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Defense Ministry for lifting ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), for European routes.

The Prime Minister has also taken special initiatives for PIA's restoration of European routes, he said this in an interview with a private television channel. "This is a historic day for the country for lifting ban on PIA, " he said.

In reply to a question about privatization of PIA, the minister said that lifting ban on PIA, would speed up the process of privatization. To a question, he said, we will have to purchase new planes to fulfill the needs of different routes.