Open Menu

Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Appreciates CAA’s Role For Lifting Ban On PIA For Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates CAA’s role for lifting ban on PIA for Europe

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Defense Ministry for lifting ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), for European routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday appreciated the role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Defense Ministry for lifting ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), for European routes.

The Prime Minister has also taken special initiatives for PIA's restoration of European routes, he said this in an interview with a private television channel. "This is a historic day for the country for lifting ban on PIA, " he said.

In reply to a question about privatization of PIA, the minister said that lifting ban on PIA, would speed up the process of privatization. To a question, he said, we will have to purchase new planes to fulfill the needs of different routes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister TV PIA

Recent Stories

'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices ..

'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar

Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to fa ..

Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people

2 minutes ago
 Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearing ..

Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

7 minutes ago
 Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

7 minutes ago
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to m ..

Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr ..

7 minutes ago
 Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sara ..

Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad

7 minutes ago
 PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA

PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA

7 minutes ago
 Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quar ..

Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter

28 minutes ago
 SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan will no longer be among countries generat ..

Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan