Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Blasts PTI For Ransacking Public, Private Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday strongly criticized the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for ransacking public and private property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday strongly criticized the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for ransacking public and private property.

"Degrading martyrs and national heroes of Pakistan was a matter of serious concern, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said all the directives had been issued through Zaman Park, to spread unrest in the country on May 9. He said that PTI members had admitted that they have been involved in damaging public and private property.

He said that PTI leaders also admitted that they were receiving directives from the main leadership. Inquiry would be conducted to punish violators of law, he said adding that action would be taken against the PTI people found guilty of crime on May 9.

Commenting on the next elections schedule, he said that general elections would be held in October this year.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is taking all possible measures to provide relief to the common man.

He said that after a few months, the next elections would be organized in a transparent manner. He further stated that maximum relief would be extended to poor people before holding next polls.

In reply to a question about talks with PTI, he said that PTI leaders had lost many opportunities given by the coalition government for resuming talks.

He said that discussion was the only way to resolve political issues but Imran Khan had been rejecting all proposals given by the government.

He hoped that people would vote for PML-N, to form the next government. To a question about the role of the Pak Army, he said the whole nation cannot forget the long sacrifices of Pak Armed forces.

"We are proud of Pak Armed force's unflinching support in fighting war against terror and restoring peace, " he said.

