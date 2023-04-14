Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 bln funds

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to provide details of Rs.417 billion funds granted to them for handling security issues in the provinc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to provide details of Rs.417 billion funds granted to them for handling security issues in the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible to tackle issues of security in KP, he said while talking to a private television channel. The terrorists had re-emerged in these areas to attack innocent people.

The minister said that PTI's last regime could not handle the security issues in the province and its leaders had misappropriated a heavy amount granted to them through the NFC award to control terrorism. A wave of terrorism had entered this part of KP due to the weak policies of PTI's last regime, he added.

Commenting on the date of the elections given by the court, he said the head of the security institution had a discussion on security matters but the elections were not on the agenda in the meeting.

He, however, said that all political parties including PTI should sit together for evolving a Charter for Understanding so that all the current issues including elections could be resolved in a better way but PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not interested in talks with the coalition government.

He urged all the stakeholders and political leaders including PTI to discuss important national affairs.