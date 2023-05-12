- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif stresses for speedy justice system to resolve public issu ..
Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Stresses For Speedy Justice System To Resolve Public Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday stressed the need for a speedy justice system to resolve public issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday stressed the need for a speedy justice system to resolve public issues.
There is a large number of pending cases in the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.
There must be a fast system in the judiciary so that complainants could enjoy relief without wastage of time, he added.
Commenting on Imran's bail plea, he said Imran got a quick relief from the courts. He said, "We have been demanding of the courts for establishing a larger bench to hear the point of view of political parties."He said that every citizen has equal rights in the society and added that a speedy justice system could help address many issues.