Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to respect national institutions and their integrity.

Adopting uncivilized behavior against the national institutions including judiciary is not a decent practice promoted by Opposition party, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a questions about elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to hold free, fair and transparent elections across the country.

About elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said that ECP would follow the constitutional way to conduct elections in 90-days after dissolution of assemblies by PTI in KPK and the Punjab.

To a question about arrest of the PTI leader, he said that government has no role in the arrest of PTI leader. He, however said that we didn't have any objection if the court grants bail to him.

He made it clear that no one is above the law in Pakistan.