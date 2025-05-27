Open Menu

Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Urges PTI To Adopt Clear Narrative For Addressing Political Issues

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt clear narrative for addressing political issues.

The PTI leaders are not clear in their narrative, he said while talking to a private television channel. About the demands of PTI, he said, we have no information about the demands of the PTI founder.

Commenting on Modi’s statement, he said Modi could destabilize the peace of the region if he comes into power after Indian elections.

About Indian digital and cyber warfare, he said Pakistan had given unprecedented response to enemy country on all fronts.

The International community didn't support the Indian's narrative adopted by Modi after a short war with Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan three forces had set an example after winning the war with rival country, he said.

