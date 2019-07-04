UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Developing Adjacent Localities Of City Like Urban Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:13 PM

Minister for developing adjacent localities of city like urban areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that adjacent localities of provincial metropolis should be given facilities and basic amenities like urban areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that adjacent localities of provincial metropolis should be given facilities and basic amenities like urban areas.

He was chairing a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) convened to discuss projects regarding uplift of the city, construction of public parks, cleanliness, plantation and beautification of provincial capital.

Secretary Local Government, Director General PDA Uzair Khan, Directors and Deputy Directors of PDA also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed about ongoing and proposed projects, construction and maintenance of the roads besides overall performance of the authority.

Participants of the meeting also discussed various projects of PDA and forwarded proposals and suggestions.

The meeting was informed that work to convert illegal dumping areas into public parks has been started and dumping area near Tajabad had been cleared and leveled.

It was said that PDA would establish green belts along the railways track in different areas of the city.

The provincial minister suggested that huge revenue could be generated through advertising screens that could be spent on developmental projects of the city. He said turns on main roads should be developed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

1 hour ago

Special fund on cards to address Balochistan's wat ..

3 minutes ago

Czech, Russian Transport Ministries Agree to Prese ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 to provide all support to martyr famil ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commissioner hosts National Cricket ..

3 minutes ago

Uplift of education sector top priority of PTI gov ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.