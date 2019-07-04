Minister for developing adjacent localities of city like urban areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that adjacent localities of provincial metropolis should be given facilities and basic amenities like urban areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government , Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that adjacent localities of provincial metropolis should be given facilities and basic amenities like urban areas.

He was chairing a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) convened to discuss projects regarding uplift of the city, construction of public parks, cleanliness, plantation and beautification of provincial capital.

Secretary Local Government, Director General PDA Uzair Khan, Directors and Deputy Directors of PDA also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed about ongoing and proposed projects, construction and maintenance of the roads besides overall performance of the authority.

Participants of the meeting also discussed various projects of PDA and forwarded proposals and suggestions.

The meeting was informed that work to convert illegal dumping areas into public parks has been started and dumping area near Tajabad had been cleared and leveled.

It was said that PDA would establish green belts along the railways track in different areas of the city.

The provincial minister suggested that huge revenue could be generated through advertising screens that could be spent on developmental projects of the city. He said turns on main roads should be developed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.