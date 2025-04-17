Minister for developing agriculture policy to benefit farmers, public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajad Barakwal has urged agricultural officers and all stakeholders to focus creating an agricultural policy that directly benefits both farmers and general public.

He was chairing a consultative meeting that was was attended by Secretary of Agriculture Ata-ur-Rehman Khilil, Secretary of Communication and Construction Dr. Muhammad Israr, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar, Jahangir Bakhth, Director General of Extension Dr. Murad Ali and stakeholders.

The minister stressed development of an effective agricultural policy and Primary goal of the consultative meeting was to draft an agricultural policy that is not only beneficial for the farming community but also for the general public.

He said that policy would remain ineffective unless it is implemented practically.

The current provincial government is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation of the agricultural policy, he added.

He further instructed all department officers to maintain coordination play a key role in the advancement of the agriculture sector. He advised that different groups of stakeholders should be formed to work diligently and forward their suggestions for the policy.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was held on crop zoning in KP and agro-ecological zoning in Pakistan.

The briefing highlighted that new Agro-Ecological Zoning framework for 2020 was developed with technical assistance from Helvetas Swiss Inter cooperation, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Agriculture University Peshawar. The framework divides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into six major zones and nine sub-zones.