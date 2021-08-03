Minister for developing urban forest in Aziz Bhatti Park

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday directed the administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for restoration of Aziz Bhatti Park to provide facility of healthy recreational activities to citizens of Karachi.

During the visit of Aziz Bhatti Park, the provincial minister also directed the administrator KMC to ensure implementation on directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding restoration of the park in letter and spirit.

An urban forest should be developed on the land retrieved from squatters in collaboration with forest department, Nasir Shah said adding that garbage dumping in the area of lake must be stopped and steps should be taken for beautification of lake including plantation, grass and installation of benches on banks of the lake.

He further directed for construction of boundary wall and repair and maintenance of benches, huts and swings and kids rides.

Earlier Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed briefed the minister that internal encroachments were entirely removed from the park while Customs Club and marriage hall were also razed. Dumping of garbage in the lake of the park was stopped as well, he added.

A social welfare organization has pledged to provide one hundred thousand saplings for setting up an urban forest in the park, he informed adding that of them 50 thousands saplings has already been provided.