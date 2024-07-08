Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Monday, emphasized the importance of framing a comprehensive strategy for addressing the environmental issues in the province on sustainable basis.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) that was attended by provincial Secretary Climate Change Nabeela Umer and other officials, said a statement issued here.

The in-charges of all the districts of Sindh presented their progress reports covering in detail the environmental problems in various districts, the steps taken to address them and progress on the taken measures.

These reports included various environmental projects such as air pollution control measures, water treatment projects, forest protection, and the status of implementation of environmental laws.

The meeting identified various challenges faced by the districts for environmental protection including lack of funding, need for public awareness, and technical support issues.

The meeting decided to leverage the modern technology for addressing environmental issues and their impacts while it was also decided that public awareness campaigns will be launched in the province to sensitize people about their role in environmental protection.

The minister appreciated performance of district in-charges of the agency and stressed on need of more efforts for environmental protection and sustainable development.