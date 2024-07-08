Minister For Devising Comprehensive Strategy To Address Environmental Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Monday, emphasized the importance of framing a comprehensive strategy for addressing the environmental issues in the province on sustainable basis
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Monday, emphasized the importance of framing a comprehensive strategy for addressing the environmental issues in the province on sustainable basis.
He was chairing a progress review meeting of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) that was attended by provincial Secretary Climate Change Nabeela Umer and other officials, said a statement issued here.
The in-charges of all the districts of Sindh presented their progress reports covering in detail the environmental problems in various districts, the steps taken to address them and progress on the taken measures.
These reports included various environmental projects such as air pollution control measures, water treatment projects, forest protection, and the status of implementation of environmental laws.
The meeting identified various challenges faced by the districts for environmental protection including lack of funding, need for public awareness, and technical support issues.
The meeting decided to leverage the modern technology for addressing environmental issues and their impacts while it was also decided that public awareness campaigns will be launched in the province to sensitize people about their role in environmental protection.
The minister appreciated performance of district in-charges of the agency and stressed on need of more efforts for environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Stories
VC GCU attends US Independence day event
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan
Man crushed to death in road mishap
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event1 minute ago
-
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan3 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death in road mishap1 minute ago
-
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating34 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar37 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting37 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan37 minutes ago
-
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing22 minutes ago
-
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan22 minutes ago