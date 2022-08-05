Minister for devising future planning to overcome energy crisis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday stressed the need for devising future policies and planning on scientific basis to bring the country out of energy crisis.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the five-day training workshop on integrated energy planning organized by USAID here, the minister said the project of integrated planning in the energy sector was initiated in 2016 and under the same project, the government would be succeeded to bring the country out of the energy crisis in future.

Under the Vision 2025, he said the energy, food and water securities were combined as energy had become as important as the food and water security.

Ahsan Iqbal hoped that the participants of the training workshop would benefit from the new researches in the energy planning.

He said in the modern economy, energy had now become the basic necessity and without it the life was not possible.

In today's era, the minister said there was a war of competition across the globe, and cheap and clean energy was the basic requirement to win that war.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government had to take tough decisions to set the direction of the country's on right path. Now, he said due to those tough decisions, the country had been put on the path of economic revival and stability.