Minister For 'devolution Of Power Plan' To Facilitate Masses

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, has underlined the need for introducing 'devolution of power plan' to facilitate masses living in less privileged and deprived areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, has underlined the need for introducing 'devolution of power plan' to facilitate masses living in less privileged and deprived areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he commented that 18 amendment could not produce required results due to weak policies and lack of efficiency of provincial governments.

He said there was need to transfer power and funds at Tehsil level so that people could get basic facilities at their doorsteps. He also urged for focusing on issues of the common man waiting for relief since long.

To a question about 'lockdown', the federal minister said it was the responsibility of parliamentarians to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), in their issued by government for protection of coronavirus pandemic spread.

Commenting on imminent changes in 18th Amendment, Fawad said, there was some lacunae in the 18th Amendment, which needed to be reviewed talking all stakeholders and political parties on board.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had strong desire to transfer the financial resources and powers to Tehsil level to improve living standard of people living in less privileged areas.

He said no visible changes could be observed in health and education sector after the 18th Amendment, adding that a huge amount had been providedto Sindh government but still the province lacks facilities and equipment in health sector.

Similarly, he said, the education sector was also needed to revamp in the provincial areas particularly in Sindh to get better results.

