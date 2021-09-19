UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Arrest Of Killers Of Minor Girl

Minister for early arrest of killers of minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Sunday said that killers of minor girl Arooj Fatima would be brought to justice at all costs.

Talking to parents of the slain minor girl Arooj Fatima, the provincial minister stated that the killers would be traced soon.

Few days ago, a minor girl Arooj Fatima was killed after sexual assault in limits of Shah Shams Police Station.

The provincial minister visited house of the grieved family and assured them the killers of Arooj Fatima would be punished. Such heinous criminals deserved capital punishment, Dr Akhtar remarked. The provincial minister also reprimanded local police for delay in arrest of the killers.

He also directed police authorities to submit inquiry report about the case to Punjab government on daily basis.

