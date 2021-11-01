Minister for early completion of development schemes

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Monday strictly directed the concerned officials of his department that they should take serious efforts for the early completion of all ongoing annual development schemes for the year 2021-22 and the progress report would also be submitted to him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Monday strictly directed the concerned officials of his department that they should take serious efforts for the early completion of all ongoing annual development schemes for the year 2021-22 and the progress report would also be submitted to him.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with concerned officers of his department to review the status of the ongoing development schemes at his office here.

Jam Khan Shoro also directed them that they should provide a list of those annual development schemes which are likely to be completed in different districts of the province within a week so that these projects could be set for the inauguration along with the concerned member of the provincial and national assemblies respectively.

He said that slow pace of the work in all ongoing development schemes or negligence at the part of officers will not be tolerated.

He further directed the concerned officers that they should consult and negotiate with the all stakeholders of respective districts where ongoing development schemes are causing delay because of land acquisition and other different issues.

Jam Khan Shoro directed them for taking steps to handover the completed tube well schemes to the concerned authorities in different districts of the province so that those schemes would also be inaugurated as soon as possible.

Provincial Secretary Irrigation department, Sohail Ahmad Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the concerned officers of SCARP, FERP and others gave briefing about all development schemes during the meeting.