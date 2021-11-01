UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:52 PM

Minister for early completion of development schemes

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Monday strictly directed the concerned officials of his department that they should take serious efforts for the early completion of all ongoing annual development schemes for the year 2021-22 and the progress report would also be submitted to him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Monday strictly directed the concerned officials of his department that they should take serious efforts for the early completion of all ongoing annual development schemes for the year 2021-22 and the progress report would also be submitted to him.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with concerned officers of his department to review the status of the ongoing development schemes at his office here.

Jam Khan Shoro also directed them that they should provide a list of those annual development schemes which are likely to be completed in different districts of the province within a week so that these projects could be set for the inauguration along with the concerned member of the provincial and national assemblies respectively.

He said that slow pace of the work in all ongoing development schemes or negligence at the part of officers will not be tolerated.

He further directed the concerned officers that they should consult and negotiate with the all stakeholders of respective districts where ongoing development schemes are causing delay because of land acquisition and other different issues.

Jam Khan Shoro directed them for taking steps to handover the completed tube well schemes to the concerned authorities in different districts of the province so that those schemes would also be inaugurated as soon as possible.

Provincial Secretary Irrigation department, Sohail Ahmad Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the concerned officers of SCARP, FERP and others gave briefing about all development schemes during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of P ..

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Expre ..

Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Express train

2 minutes ago
 JI leader calls for following teachings of the Hol ..

JI leader calls for following teachings of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H)

2 minutes ago
 Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Be ..

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

6 minutes ago
 People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Bu ..

People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Buzdar

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.