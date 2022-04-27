Minister for early completion of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan here on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to complete all the ongoing construction projects in Mardan district in time.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects he said that construction work on the newly constructed building of Girls Cadet College Mardan, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan and District Headquarters Hospital should be completed by September this year by avoiding delaying tactics.

The minister said that the paper work should also be finalized soon to start practical work on the proposed two-lane Mardan to Katling Road project.

He directed the concerned authorities to monitor all the projects and ensure better quality of work in construction projects. Atif said that all available resources should be utilized for better provision of facilities to the people.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Secretary Communications and Construction Department and other concerned officers.

The meeting was briefed by the concerned officials about the progress of Girls Cadet College, Bacha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children's Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Mardan and other projects under construction.