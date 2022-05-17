UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Minister for early completion of development projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the ongoing construction projects in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food and Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the ongoing construction projects in Mardan district.

Presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects he said that construction work on the newly constructed building of Girls Cadet College Mardan, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan and District Headquarters Hospital should be completed by next September and delay tactics should be avoided.

The minister said that the paperwork should also be finalized soon to start practical work on the proposed two-lane Mardan to Katling Road project.

He directed the authorities concerned to monitor all the projects and ensure better quality of work in construction projects.

Atif said that all available resources should be utilized for better provision of facilities to the people.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Secretary Communications and Construction Department and other officers concerned.

The meeting was briefed by the officials concerned about the progress of Girls Cadet College, Bacha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children's Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Mardan and other projects under construction

