Minister for early completion of development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for Planning and Public Health Engineering Hamid Shah on Thursday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on all development projects in the province, especially the merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting of the Planning Department, here he directed to monitor pace of work on all development projects and identify reasons for delay in any project so that timely measures could be taken in this regard.

He said that development of the province, especially the merged districts, was among priorities of the government and pragmatic steps would be taken to ensure availability of funds to all development schemes.

Hamid Shah urged all the stakeholders and officials and people of KP to own the province and make joint efforts for its development and prosperity.

The minister said that KP province was facing the issue of shortage of funds and assured that the government would take it up with the Federal government.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about performance of the Planning and Development department, annual development programme, PSDP and Public Sector Partnership Programme.

Secretary Planning Shah Mehmood and high officials of the department were present during the meeting.