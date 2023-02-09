UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Minister for early completion of development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for Planning and Public Health Engineering Hamid Shah on Thursday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on all development projects in the province, especially the merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting of the Planning Department, here he directed to monitor pace of work on all development projects and identify reasons for delay in any project so that timely measures could be taken in this regard.

He said that development of the province, especially the merged districts, was among priorities of the government and pragmatic steps would be taken to ensure availability of funds to all development schemes.

Hamid Shah urged all the stakeholders and officials and people of KP to own the province and make joint efforts for its development and prosperity.

The minister said that KP province was facing the issue of shortage of funds and assured that the government would take it up with the Federal government.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about performance of the Planning and Development department, annual development programme, PSDP and Public Sector Partnership Programme.

Secretary Planning Shah Mehmood and high officials of the department were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.