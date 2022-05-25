UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Completion Of Housing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Minister for early completion of housing projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday directed Provincial Housing Authority to ensure transparency and supremacy of merit, including timely completion of all housing projects.

These orders were issued by the Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali at the 29th PHA meeting held under his chairmanship here.

Officers of board of Revenue, Development and Planning Department, Finance, Local Government and Law Department including Secretary and Director General PHA were also present on the occasion.

Amjad Ali issued instructions to ensure immediate establishment of Regional Facilitation Centers in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Mardan divisions.

The meeting decided to increase special quota for PHA and Housing Department employees in Hangu Township from 1 percent to 4 percent.

It further approved allocation of 8,160 kanals of land for Hangu Township, additional of 800 kanal of land for Jalozai Housing scheme and master plan for Nowshera district.

At the end of the meeting a balloting was held for allocation of 5 and 10 marla plots to 20 employees of PHA and allotment letters were also handed over to lucky winners.

