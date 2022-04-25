Minister for early completion of ongoing housing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Monday directed the authorities concerned for the early completion of ongoing housing projects to facilitate the masses.

During his visit to Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) along with the Secretary Housing and Works, he also reiterated about early start of new construction projects in future.

The minister was warmly welcomed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Mohyudin along with other senior officers of the foundation.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed by the CEO PHAF on the completed and ongoing projects of the organization.

During the briefing, Amir Mohyudin apprised the minister about the pace of work in the ongoing projects managed by PHAF and ensured timely completion of all ongoing projects.

The minister appreciated the whole team of PHAF for their commitment and devotion towards public delivery and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the PHA Foundation.

The CEO PHAF requested the minister for assistance in land acquisition for launching of new construction projects in Federal capital and all provinces.

At the end, the minister thanked Managing Director PHAF and his team assured his support for the resolutions of issues and challenges highlighted during the briefing.