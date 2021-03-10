Minister for early completion of ongoing schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on ongoing schemes initiated under Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

He issued these directives in a meeting which was attended by MPA Asif Khan, MPA Fazl-e-Elahi, Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmad Mian, DG PDA Miss Amara Khan and others.

The Minister said that the provincial government is taking measures to work for the betterment and welfare of people and to facilitate them at their doorsteps.

He said that it is responsibility of all concerned officials to complete their works on time.

They PDA officials on the occasion, briefed the minister about the ongoing schemes including link Warsak road to Nasir Bagh, bus terminal Peshawar, establishment of parks on ring road and establishment of Peshawar Model Town on GT road.