Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired the conference of CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab to review progress in the pilot programme of outsourcing of sanitation systems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired the conference of CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab to review progress in the pilot programme of outsourcing of sanitation systems.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development (LG & CD) Department Shakeel Ahmed Mian also participated in the conference held at the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) office here on Wednesday.

All Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) provided details regarding pre-qualification of private companies

interested in outsourcing in their respective areas.

Addressing the CEOs conference, Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that it was the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to introduce a uniform sanitation system throughout the province.

"Under this vision, a long-lasting and effective sanitation system is being implemented in Punjab", said the minister.

He said that the main objective of outsourcing was to implement uniform sanitation system. "No government in the past tried to focus on sanitation at villages", he regretted.

He added that "now for the first time the government had decided to provide sanitation facilities to the majority of the population of the province", he said. Zeeshan Rafiq pledged that such companies would be selected for cleaning which would be capable of giving the desired results.

"The new sanitation model will be strictly monitored at every level", he vowed.

