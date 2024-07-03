Minister For Early Completion Of Outsourcing Waste Management Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired the conference of CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab to review progress in the pilot programme of outsourcing of sanitation systems
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired the conference of CEOs of waste management companies across Punjab to review progress in the pilot programme of outsourcing of sanitation systems.
Secretary Local Government and Community Development (LG & CD) Department Shakeel Ahmed Mian also participated in the conference held at the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) office here on Wednesday.
All Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) provided details regarding pre-qualification of private companies
interested in outsourcing in their respective areas.
Addressing the CEOs conference, Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that it was the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to introduce a uniform sanitation system throughout the province.
"Under this vision, a long-lasting and effective sanitation system is being implemented in Punjab", said the minister.
He said that the main objective of outsourcing was to implement uniform sanitation system. "No government in the past tried to focus on sanitation at villages", he regretted.
He added that "now for the first time the government had decided to provide sanitation facilities to the majority of the population of the province", he said. Zeeshan Rafiq pledged that such companies would be selected for cleaning which would be capable of giving the desired results.
"The new sanitation model will be strictly monitored at every level", he vowed.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood
Rupee weakens against dollar
LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..
Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO Lahore chairs progress review meeting on development schemes40 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to regulate market prices of flour50 minutes ago
-
Steps under way to increase cotton production in country1 hour ago
-
CDA chief urges modernization via Public-Private Partnership1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements39 seconds ago
-
Admission information centers established at IUB campuses1 hour ago
-
Zia Langau for strengthening digital security in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city1 hour ago
-
Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail1 hour ago
-
Policeman injured as terrorists attacked polio team in Tank1 hour ago
-
Minister Salik for promoting religious harmony ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram1 hour ago
-
Man injured for resisting robbery bid in Taxila1 hour ago