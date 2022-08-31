Minister for early completion of plantation targets

Punjab Wildlife & Fisheries Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on plantation targets of ongoing campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Wildlife & Fisheries Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on plantation targets of ongoing campaign.

The minister was apprised about last three years performance of the department.

Syed Abbas Ali Shah directed the officers concerned to maximum utilize available space appropriate for the plantation to achieve the plantation target.

He issued necessary directions for early completion of the ongoing departmental projects. He said all out efforts should be made to complete the projects well in time.