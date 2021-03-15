UrduPoint.com
Minister For Early Completion Of Social Welfare Complex

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Minister for early completion of Social Welfare Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Monday directed the department to complete construction of a Social Welfare Complex for special persons and destitute by the end of this year.

During his surprise visit to the office of Social Welfare in Nowshera, he said the complex was being constructed for welfare of persons with disabilities and poor people and assured provision of all funds for the project this year.

During his visit, he inspected the Drug Centre and Welfare Home and expressed annoyance over unhygienic conditions there. Issuing a warning to the Social Welfare Office, he directed him to maintain hygienic condition within 48 hours.

He also met with drug addicts at rehabilitation centre and asked about the provision of medicines and other facilities. He said the government is committed to utilizing all available resources for the welfare of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

