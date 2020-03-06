Minister for early drain out rainwater

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday directed the Wasa authorities to take prompt measures to drain out rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday directed the Wasa authorities to take prompt measures to drain out rainwater.

He directed that all available resources should be utilized in this regard,adding that special attention should be paid on low-lying areas.