Minister for early dredging, desilting of all nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister Housing and Public Health Engineering, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Thursday directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the dredging and de-silting projects of all nullahs by June 30 to ensure drainage of water in case of heavy rains.

The minister directed WASA officials in a meeting held here at the Commissioner's Office, where he was given a detailed briefing on different ongoing projects and the performance of different departments.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema and heads of all the departments concerned participated in the meeting.

Later, addressing a press conference, the minister informed that on the special directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, the performance of the government departments was being reviewed.

"We are striving to improve individual performance of the government officials through effective monitoring," he said adding, efforts were also being made to find solutions to the problems being faced by the government departments".

He said visits were being conducted in all the divisions so that hindrances if any in the public welfare projects could be removed.

"We have to perform our professional responsibilities with dedication and hard work for public welfare," he said adding, the doors of the government officers should always be opened for the citizens.

He directed Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi to launch a grand operation to remove encroachments from all city areas and zero tolerance policy should be adopted against encroachments.

He was informed that security cameras had been installed on the cash boxes at 72 shrines (Darbars) being managed by the Auqaf Department.

The Minister while talking about the May 9 incidents informed that eight vehicles of Rescue-1122, which were being used for the public welfare, were burnt. Metro Stations were also burnt and damaged in Rawalpindi which would be rehabilitated at a cost of one billion rupees, he added.

The Minister said that public properties worth Rs 8 to 10 billion were destroyed during May 9 violent protests.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab had issued directives that no innocent person should be sent behind bars for May 9 riots, he said adding, the cases of the culprits involved in the May 9 incidents, would be prosecuted under anti-terror laws.

Nearly 5500 including 18 female accused were rounded up on May 9 violent protests charges. 22 innocent persons netted in Rawalpindi were released later. A total of 75 accused allegedly involved in May 9 incidents had been identified in Rawalpindi, he added.

He further said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal housing societies.

The Commissioner informed that work on the mega projects of Rawalpindi city was being completed swiftly. Rawalpindi Ring Road consultant hiring process had been completed, he added.

Up-gradation project of Pirwadhai General Bus Stand is in the process of completion and after its completion, the passengers would get the best traveling facilities, Liaquat Ali added.

Several other projects including Rawalpindi Slaughter House, IT Hub, Gymkhana, GT Road Beautification, Small Dams, and graveyard were also in progress, the commissioner informed.

A 50-bed rehab center had been set up at Wah General Hospital to provide free rehabilitation facilities to drug addicts, he said adding, In Rawalpindi city, anti-encroachment operations were launched in 10 major bazaars with the support of traders.

417 water filtration plants had been completed and operationalized in Rawalpindi Division, he said.

Rawalpindi Development Authority was going to start work on a 23 km long single free corridor project, he said, and informed that over 16,000 saplings were planted in different colleges.

Divisional public schools on the pattern of Rawalpindi had been started in the Attock and Jhelum districts, he maintained.